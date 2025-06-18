Red Dead Redemption's John Marston actor tries to calm fans down after having "possibly misled" them with his "exciting news" teaser: "I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games"

Red Dead Redemption's John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff has attempted to calm fans down again after he teased some "exciting news" coming this week while playing through the 2010 action-adventure he stars in, now reminding everyone that "I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games."

Previously, the stars seemed to be aligning for some sort of Red Dead Redemption-related announcement. Not only did Wiethoff say that "cannot think about anything else, especially playing this game" during his stream, but asked if he knew "what the Red Dead news is Rob mentioned," Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark said "yes," seemingly confirming it really is something to do with the series.

Now though, in a new livestream on his YouTube channel (highlighted by @jonbranham_ on Twitter), Wiethoff says that while "I do have something I'm really excited about, I truly am, and I think you will be too," he now realises that he "possibly misled some people when I announced that I have something to announce that I can't talk about right now.

"Just please recognize – and I know that you know this, but let me remind you, I guess – I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. We all know that, I'm just reminding you I do not make announcements for Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games makes announcements for Rockstar Games, and they don't use me to do that," he laughs. "So please know that, and again I still think that a lot of you are going to be really excited about this news, absolutely."

Wiethoff says he still "can't share it with you yet, and I'm so sorry" about that, but assuming his original teaser still holds up, we should be finding out whatever it is in the next few days. Again, Clark's previous comment does indicate that there's something related to Red Dead going on, but anyone hoping for something like a remake, port, or new game should probably temper their expectations at this point.

