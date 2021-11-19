Rockstar apologizes for the state of GTA Trilogy

Rockstar has apologized for the GTA Trilogy's rocky launch, promising future updates to improve the overall state of the games.

In case you haven't heard, the GTA Trilogy launch didn't go too well. The remasters of three classic GTA games launched with a myriad of technical issues that, while at times highly entertaining, aren't exactly befitting of some of the most beloved titles of all time. To make matters worse, the trilogy was pulled entirely from PC due to "files unintentionally included in these versions."

Now, Rockstar has issued a formal apology by way of a Newswire post. In it, the company admits the games aren't up to par with expectations and pledges to improve them in future updates, including a title update that'll go live "in the coming days."

"We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.



The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect."

We sat down with GTANet.com and GTAForums moderator GTAKid to talk about the launch of GTA Trilogy and how the community is responding, and we were told that it's creating some division. In some cases, technical issues are bad enough that players are unable to progress through the game. Thankfully, Rockstar seems keen on patching up all three games.

"We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward. With each planned update, the games will reach the level of quality that they deserve to be."

GTA 3 cheats | GTA 3 hidden packages | GTA 3 Espresso 2 Go | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA Vice City hidden packages | GTA San Andreas oysters | GTA San Andreas tags | GTA San Andreas snapshots | GTA San Andreas horseshoes