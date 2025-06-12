MindsEye is getting 3 hotfixes this month to remedy its rough launch as devs explain those viral bugs "were caused by a memory leak" that "impacted roughly 1 in 10 of our players"

The new action game from former GTA lead Leslie Benzies, called MindsEye, has been anything but ideal. Build a Rocket Boy's debut game launched this week to bugs aplenty, shaky performance, and a mixed response from players, but the studio is now promising to drop three hotfixes this month alone.

In a new statement posted to social media, Build a Rocket Boy said the developer is "heartbroken that not every player was able to experience the game as we intended" and claims employees were working "tirelessly throughout the night to solve many of these issues."

To try and remedy the rocky launch, the studio's releasing a hotfix this weekend aimed at "CPU and GPU improvements," depth of field settings, various bug fixes, and reduced difficulty for a ridiculously tough mini-game. A second hotfix coming sometime next week and a third coming sometime later this month will provide "ongoing performance and stability improvements," among other things.

MindsEye isn't just your typically unoptimized game launch, though. Sponsored streamers haven't even been able to promote the game without laughing or, oddly, having their sponsorships canceled at the last minute.

But Build a Rocket Boy also tried to explain where all these technical issues, horrifying glitches included, stem from. "We have now identified that the vast majority of crashes were caused by a memory leak," the studio noted. "This impacted roughly 1 in 10 of our players. We have developed a hotfix that addresses this issue (alongside other issues that our players have highlighted), which we are working hard to deploy as soon as tomorrow on PC and on consoles once it passes certification with PlayStation and Xbox.

"We are fully committed to ensuring all our players have a great experience, and we will continue to provide frequent and transparent updates. We will do our best to respond to all your comments and feedback," it adds.

Just yesterday, the studio admitted MindsEye's launch "hasn't been without its challenges."