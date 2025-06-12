MindsEye's launch "hasn't been without its challenges," says ex-GTA lead's studio, and the action game is set to get a "series of updates aimed at enhancing your experience"

MindsEye, the new action game from former GTA lead Leslie Benzies' studio Build a Rocket Boy, launched this week to a plethora of bugs, shaky performance, and a "Mixed" rating on Steam, and in a new statement, its devs admit the release "hasn't been without its challenges for some of you."

Build a Rocket Boy had already stated that it was "working around the clock to improve performance on mainstream hardware as well as consoles," and it's now reiterated that, as it stands, "our top priority is game performance," apologizing for the high PC spec requirements having "limited the experience for many of you."

As such, "a patch that begins our commitment to address this is scheduled for the end of this week on PC, which will also roll out to consoles as soon as possible." The update should integrate "initial CPU and GPU performance improvements, along with memory optimizations," as well as a "new setting to disable or modify Depth of Field," and a fix for some missing controls in certain minigames. The "CPR mini-game" should be easier, too.

"PCs that have Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling disabled, and PCs with CPUs that have potential crash issues" should also get "pop-up warnings," which doesn't really sound like it'll help combat the actual issues, but at least people will be more aware of the potential of them happening, I suppose?

Although the devs haven't directly acknowledged some of the wild bugs that people have found, like NPCs turning into spaghetti and being able to walk through the air, Build a Rocket Boy says: "This will be the first in a series of updates aimed at enhancing your experience, and we'll continue to share regular information."

The studio has thanked fans "for your incredible support," adding: "This is just the start of a long-term vision to make MindsEye the best possible game for you."

MindsEye continues to project confidence: ex-GTA 5 lead's new game is available physically, but the devs ask folks to delay streams until official launch time – meanwhile a 7-hour "100% walkthrough" is already on YouTube