MindsEye's launch "hasn't been without its challenges," says ex-GTA lead's studio, and the action game is set to get a "series of updates aimed at enhancing your experience"
The devs have a "long-term vision to make MindsEye the best possible game for you"
MindsEye, the new action game from former GTA lead Leslie Benzies' studio Build a Rocket Boy, launched this week to a plethora of bugs, shaky performance, and a "Mixed" rating on Steam, and in a new statement, its devs admit the release "hasn't been without its challenges for some of you."
Build a Rocket Boy had already stated that it was "working around the clock to improve performance on mainstream hardware as well as consoles," and it's now reiterated that, as it stands, "our top priority is game performance," apologizing for the high PC spec requirements having "limited the experience for many of you."
As such, "a patch that begins our commitment to address this is scheduled for the end of this week on PC, which will also roll out to consoles as soon as possible." The update should integrate "initial CPU and GPU performance improvements, along with memory optimizations," as well as a "new setting to disable or modify Depth of Field," and a fix for some missing controls in certain minigames. The "CPR mini-game" should be easier, too.
"PCs that have Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling disabled, and PCs with CPUs that have potential crash issues" should also get "pop-up warnings," which doesn't really sound like it'll help combat the actual issues, but at least people will be more aware of the potential of them happening, I suppose?
Although the devs haven't directly acknowledged some of the wild bugs that people have found, like NPCs turning into spaghetti and being able to walk through the air, Build a Rocket Boy says: "This will be the first in a series of updates aimed at enhancing your experience, and we'll continue to share regular information."
The studio has thanked fans "for your incredible support," adding: "This is just the start of a long-term vision to make MindsEye the best possible game for you."
MindsEye continues to project confidence: ex-GTA 5 lead's new game is available physically, but the devs ask folks to delay streams until official launch time – meanwhile a 7-hour "100% walkthrough" is already on YouTube
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
