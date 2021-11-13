GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was pulled from sale because of "files unintentionally included in these versions"

Rockstar Game Launcher is finally back online – but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is still not.

As we reported yesterday, GTA Trilogy launched on November 11 but since then, the company's own storefront, Rockstar Launcher, was hit with issues that resulted in Rockstar pulling the entire remastered collection from sale on PC .

Yesterday, the trilogy and online store remained offline as Rockstar worked "to remedy the ongoing issues with their own launcher on PC".

"The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions," Rockstar explained via a tweet posted to its official Twitter account earlier today.

"We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon."

All other recent replies from the account are managing complaints from unhappy fans, all of which have been invited to submit support tickets if they're looking for a refund.

Though Rockstar didn't confirm what, exactly, those "unintentional" files were, rumors online suggest it might be something to do with the games' unlicensed music, while others report that The Definitive Edition includes files complete with developer comments.

"It is basically the Holy Grail for those who care about 'behind the scene' stuff," Vadim M. tweeted (thanks, Eurogamer ). "We can see what was cut in the missions/scripts and read Rockstar North's notes from that era."

Unbelievably, this wasn't even the first time the GTA Trilogy has been pulled from the sale on a platform. On November 11, before the collection was scheduled to debut, it appeared to unlock early for players on both PS4 and PS5 consoles, letting them play the remastered trilogy ahead of the official launch period. Consequently, Rockstar was forced to swiftly disable the purchase option for the remastered trilogy on the PSN Store. It's since been re-enabled.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Nintendo Switch, and PC when the Rockstar Launcher goes live again.

As for the highly-anticipated GTA 6? Well, if reports from a Rockstar leaker are to be believed, its development has been "chaotic" and "just a big mess, really" .

"I can tell you it has been confirmed to me - and I can't go into details - to date it is Rockstar's most chaotic project since its creation," the leaker said at the time.