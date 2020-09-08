Xbox Series S console: Everything you need to know from release date to specs, games, and more

Xbox Lockhart is real, it's officially titled the Xbox Series S, and it is launching this November. The long-rumoured system has been unveiled as a more affordable entry point into the next-generation of gaming, arriving as a smaller and sleeker alternative to the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S is being touted as "next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever" with Microsoft promising that more will be revealed soon. Still, this is a significant moment. It means that Xbox is giving prospective players choice from day one and, given the rumoured Xbox Series X price , it might be one many of us will be only too happy to make.

Xbox Series S design

(Image credit: Xbox)

The Xbox Series S is designed to be a cheap entry point into the next-generation. It's part of the new, next-gen 'Xbox' series of consoles, arriving as a cousin to the powerful Xbox Series X. While the Xbox Series X boasts support of 4K resolutions at 120 frames-per second, and a state-of-the-art SSD drive to improve everything from loading times to game performance, the Xbox Series S is reportedly a more modest unit.

The Xbox Series S boasts a smaller form-factor than the Xbox Series X (it's 60% smaller, to be precise), arrives at a more agreeable $299 price point, and it has dropped the disk drive entirely. This all-digital machine looks an awful lot like the Xbox One X (which was discontinued in July 2020), albeit with a massive cooling vent on top of the unit. Microsoft is yet to confirm any further details just yet, but it would appear that the Xbox Series S comes equipped with a USB-A port on the front of it and can be positioned upright and lying down. Microsoft has only shown the system off in white, so far.

Xbox Series S price

(Image credit: Xbox)

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series S price will be $299 when it launches later this year. While Sony is yet to announce the PS5 price and Microsoft is yet to confirm the rumoured Xbox Series X price, it seems likely that this will be the cheapest way to get access to next-gen technology this holiday season.

With the Xbox Series X reportedly coming in at $499, that $200 price differential reflects the difference in raw GPU power and utility. If you want a future-proofed and top-of-the-line next-gen experience, then you'll want to invest in an Xbox Series X or PS5; if you're looking to replace your ageing Xbox One or Xbox One X with something new and a little more powerful – but are yet to upgrade to a 4K TV, for example – then the Xbox Series S will likely be the system for you.

Xbox Series S specs

(Image credit: Xbox)

The Xbox Series S might be 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X, but it doesn't sound as if it is only going to be 60% as powerful. Microsoft is yet to directly compare and contrast the two systems, although it has confirmed some of the Xbox Series S specs and they are impressive. The Xbox Series S has no disk-drive but it does come equipped with a custom NVME 512GB SSD powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. That means that Xbox Series S owners will be able to take advantage of many of the next-gen features it has been engineering for the Xbox Series X, including variable-rate shading and variable refresh rates, ultra-low latency, and DirectX Ray-tracing, not to mention "incredibly fast load times" and "seamless game switching".

If you aren't up on your technical jargon, all those Xbox Series S specs basically mean that the console's performance will ensure games look better and run smoother than you're currently accustomed to on an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. The Xbox Series S isn't boasting the same GPU and CPU capabilities as the Xbox Series X – hence the difference in price – and that means there is a slight trade-off to be had when it comes to resolution. While the Xbox Series S reportedly supports up to 120 frames per second, games will run at a maximum, native resolution of 1440p.

For those of you who haven't yet invested in a 4K TV this might not matter all that much. It would appear that the Xbox Series X is a future-proofed system, for when you do invariably make the leap, whereas the Xbox Series S will effectively offer crisper and more dynamic performance at 1080p. That said, Microsoft has promised that the Xbox Series S will support 4K streaming media playback and 4K upscaling for games.

Xbox Series S games

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

When it comes to Xbox Series S games, you should probably start thinking of this thing as a Game Pass Ultimate machine. The Xbox Series S has the same support and functionality that the Xbox Series X does, meaning it will play all Xbox One games (aside from those outliers on Kinect), as well as all supported Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Xbox Series S will, of course, support all upcoming Xbox Series X games, including the likes of Halo Infinite, Fable 4, and Everwild.

Given there's no disk drive, the focus here really is on Microsoft's Game Pass, Project xCloud, and Xbox Live. Microsoft will likely drive this point home over the next two months, trying to position its digital infrastructure as the make or break component in its next-gen strategy. Xbox Game Pass is an attractive subscription service, offering a library of over 100 games for download, and its sync up with PC players and Android users (via xCloud, which is also part of a Game Pass Ultimate subscription) means it's only likely to grow and improve over time.

(Image credit: Xbox)

While we now know that the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X are due to launch November 2020, Microsoft is yet to confirm a specific date. The Xbox Series X release date and price leaked in September, however, pointing towards November 10 as the day we'll be able to get our hands on one of these new consoles.

How this compares to the PS5 release date is currently unknown, with the latest rumour suggesting that the PS5 release may be staggered globally and start with North America .

We will update this page as more information is released about the Xbox Series S, so be sure to drop back regularly for news and updates.