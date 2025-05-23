Delay GTA 6 again, this one-frame lighting mistake that eagle-eyed fans found in the new trailer simply will not stand: "Literally unplayable"

I'm sure you, like me, will agree that the new GTA 6 trailer was really good. Well, that's what I thought, but as it turns out it was actually bad and Rockstar needs to delay GTA 6 further than the already delayed release date . Why? you ask? Well, hold on to your seats because this isn't for the faint of heart.

A GTA fan has already uploaded every single frame of the new trailer, and from studying each frame a user on Reddit (spotted by PC Gamer ) realised that Rockstar made a single mistake and showed that light from the gunshot is lighting up Jason's arm before the actual shot leaves the gun.

I know, this is a massive deal, and the comments on the thread agree, with users saying "Literally unplayable," "Absolutely broken. Unplayable," and "Can't believe I was so excited over this fucking hunk of trash." These people are the most rational ones in the comments, given the severity of this situation.

Obviously, myself and the fans on Reddit are (hopefully) exaggerating for a joke, but it does speak to how massive Rockstar's games are, that the single most minor mistake was able to be picked up on because fans are so eager to see every detail in this game.

It's a testament to the studio's reputation for being massive perfectionists that something like this is even notable enough to point out. Now that someone has pointed it out, it will no doubt be fixed in the full game, so don't cancel that pre-order just yet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 looks beautiful, but I'm convinced Jason and Lucia's love story will be the real secret sauce that makes it worth the 13-year wait