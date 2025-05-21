While you were worried about $100 GTA 6, Rockstar has quietly bumped up the price of both Red Dead Redemption games in some countries

Rockstar has quietly bumped up the prices of both Red Dead Redemption games on consoles in the UK and beyond, making the 15-year-old game £50 for PS4 users.

While we were all too focused on GTA 6 , with a lot of focus being on what the eventual price will be (or, if you're GTA 5's Micheal voice actor – the in-game buttcheeks ), with fans worried it could cost $100 , Rockstar has casually thrown out a little price rise elsewhere. Pure Xbox noticed that both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 have been bumped up in price on Xbox – with the backwards compatible version of the first game going up to £29.99 and the sequel now being £59.99; £5 more than they were last month.

Then sister site Push Square noticed the same thing had happened over on PlayStation, with the PS4 versions of both games getting an increase. However, while Red Dead 2 got the same £5 bump as on Xbox, the PS4 port of the original Red Dead Redemption got bumped up by £10, meaning the 2023 port ( that had very little in the way of improvements ) of the 2010 game will now run you £49.99.

Looking at the price charting website PSPrices, it looks like Rockstar is being very selective about which regions get this price rise. So far, we've seen the bump in the UK, Australia, and Brazil (although only for Red Dead 2 for the latter), while the US, Japan, and most of Europe are unaffected by the change. Funnily enough, the Steam and Nintendo Switch editions of the first game are also untouched in most regions (with Brazil getting a price rise on Switch back in March).

It's unclear whether Rockstar plans to extend this price rise across all regions eventually, but for now, the US is unaffected by these changes.



Both Red Dead Redemption games are pretty high up on our best Rockstar games list. But you should maybe wait for a sale now.