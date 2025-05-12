Taking the sting off that GTA 6 delay, Rockstar leaker says GTA 4 could get a modern port this year, with Max Payne 3 to follow

While we're all-in on GTA 6 thanks to the new trailer, there's still another year and change to wait thanks to the most recent delay , which pushed the game to May 26, 2026. However, we could be in for some more GTA to tide us over, according to well-known leaker Tez2, who has hinted that a port of GTA 4 may be on the way in the very near future.

In a post on GTA Forums , Tez said, "Someone at Rockstar hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year." Considering that Tez uses the word "port" as opposed to remaster, it's probably safe to assume anything that comes out will be a conversion like 2023's Red Dead Redemption releases on Nintendo Switch and PS4 (and eventually, PC in 2024 ).

Considering GTA 4 is currently a bit of a mess on PC and unavailable on modern consoles outside of Xbox backwards compatibility, it would be great to have a new way to play a GTA game that seems way less popular than the PS2-era titles or GTA 5, despite being one of the better stories the series has. Plus, if GTA 4 gets a 60fps patch, that would be great too.

Tez also mentions that "if they (Rockstar) follow their plan laid out from the pandemic days, they'll do a Max Payne 3 port" while hinting that this could arrive around the time of Remedy's upcoming remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2.

But of course, it's always best to take things like this with a grain of salt, especially since Tez2 made a name for themselves with their data mining efforts rather than insider info.



