Max Payne 1+2 remakes in the works from Remedy and Rockstar, on scale with Control

Max Payne and Max Payne 2 remakes are in development as part of a new development agreement between the original developer/publisher team Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games.

The two remakes will be developed using Remedy's proprietary Northlight engine and will be bundled into one complete package for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Remedy first released Max Payne back in 2001, with a sequel titled Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne launching in 2003. Both games were critically acclaimed, leading to a movie adaptation starring Mark Wahlberg in 2008 and Max Payne 3 in 2012.

"We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games," said Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser in a press release. "We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions."

Interestingly, Remedy and Rockstar explain in the press release that the budget for the Max Payne remakes will be about on par with a "typical Remedy AAA game." That could suggest an exciting ambition for the project beyond a straightforward, one-to-one remake.

"Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same," said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala. "We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action, and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."

