The original Silent Hill is getting a remake from Bloober Team following the horror studio's success bringing Silent Hill 2 into the modern day

Bloober Team is working with Konami on a remake of the original Silent Hill game, first released in 1999 on the PS1. The teaser video simply shows the words "Silent Hill in development" appear out of the fog, so hopefully Bloober will keep the game's iconic hazy atmosphere intact.

This news was unveiled during the Konami Press Start broadcast, just over 30 minutes showing off new Konami games and teasing what's in the works. We got an extended look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – a remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

We only got the briefest of teasers for Silent Hill, on the other hand, which is bound to disappoint some of you who wanted to actually see the remake in action. But at least we know it's in development.

The teaser was shown last in Konami's showcase, right after the Silent Hill f section, and a tweet from the official Silent Hill account reads (with translations provided by Google): "Please watch the video with audio. Please await further updates for further details."

The news is being received very well over on the Silent Hill subreddit . People are sharing GIFs of tears of joy and hyperventilating into paper bags. So, various kinds of happiness and excitement are on display.

"This is so sick," writes a fan. "After SH2 [ Silent Hill 2 ] Remake I know Bloober will make this an amazing remake. Holy shit this is so sick." Another replies, "I really hope Bloober gets the opportunity to remake SH4 [Silent Hill 4] as well. The imagery in that game is so disturbing and I know they'd nail it."

Are you excited?

