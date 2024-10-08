After 14 years, the original Red Dead Redemption finally hits PC this month, with Undead Nightmare in two

The original Red Dead Redemption and its spooky Undead Nightmare expansion are coming to PC for the first time.

In a YouTube video posted today, Rockstar confirmed that "for the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston's beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on October 29.

The PC version is being worked on in collaboration with British studio Double Eleven, which was founded by former Rockstar developers. It'll feature "PC-specific enhancements," which will include native 4K resolution, ultrawide and super-ultrawide support, and NVIDIA DLSS and upscaling support. Of personal intrigue are the adjustable draw distances, which do sound as though they'll lend plenty of extra oomph on newer hardware.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PC October 29

Hints as to the existence of Red Dead Redemption PC have been swirling for months now, ever since a datamine in May mentioned the project. Since then, it's popped up in a number of other places, suggesting that this might have been a pretty badly-kept secret. Given, however, that we got a PS4 port of Red Dead 1 last year, I'd argue that this new PC announcement is pretty overdue.

Red Dead Redemption's history on PC is a peculiar one, but that might simply be Rockstar at work. This original game never launched on the platform of course, but neither did its sequel - it took Red Dead Redemption 2 13 months to find a home on PC. That's a trend reflected in the release of GTA 5, which didn't come to PC until 18 months after that game's original PS3 and Xbox 360 release. It's also something we'll see with GTA 6, which isn't launching on PC (but will probably come out there a little while after release).

