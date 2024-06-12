Epic Games Store database launches out of nowhere, immediately sparks hopes of a Final Fantasy 9 remake, Red Dead Redemption PC port, and so much more before going down

A supposed Epic Games Store database tracker has given Final Fantasy 9 and Red Dead Redemption fans renewed hope for re-releases.

As ResetEra first picked up on, EpicDB just became public over the last day. The site is the equivalent of what SteamDB is for the Epic Games Store - a tracker that accesses backend data for private projects that publishers and developers alike are currently working on in some capacity.

The database (before it went offline) revealed two key projects: 'Semla' under Rockstar Games, and 'Momo' under Square Enix. These are just codenames for the apparently in-development projects, so it'd be easy to pass them off at first glance as nothing noteworthy.

A lot of people are now speculating that the Semla project is none other than the original Red Dead Redemption, which never received a PC listing. The main source of speculation for this appears to be the project's file size - at 10.30GB, that's a damn sight smaller than more recent Rockstar games. There's no concrete information to suggest that this is actually Red Dead Redemption, but that hasn't stopped the rampant speculation all the same.

The Momo listing for Square Enix as a Final Fantasy 9-related project is actually based on more relative information. Several items are linked to the project, including a pre-order bonus of the 'Tetra Master Starter Pack,' which points to Final Fantasy 9's in-game Tetra Master mini-game. It's also speculated that the 'Thief’s Knives' pre-order bonus could be related to protagonist Zidane.

These new listings have brought a lot of hope back for communities that have had plenty of reason to be excited over the last few years. Back in 2021, Nvidia leaked the existence of Final Fantasy 9 remake, in a listing the company later called "speculative," while a Red Dead Redemption PC port was datamined from Rockstar's own launcher site just last month in May. It's a far cry from confirmation, but it's nonetheless added fuel to the speculative fires.

