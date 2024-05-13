Red Dead Redemption PC port seemingly spotted in new datamine, ending 14 years of console exclusivity

A new datamine suggests that Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC, 14 years after its original release.

Dataminer and prolific Rockstar community member Tez2 says on Twitter that "It looks like Rockstar is gearing up to release #RDR1 on PC." Attached is a screenshot of what seems to be an impending official message saying that "Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC."

Tez2 adds that this message is from "Rockstar's launcher site file. They updated it today and added those strings. Marketing strings. The same way Rockstar promotes GTAV." There's no clear indication of when this message might actually go live, but the phrasing certainly suggests Rockstar is gearing up to launch the port soon.

PC players have been calling for a port of Red Dead Redemption since the original game launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 way back in 2010. Its follow-up, Red Dead Redemption 2, got a PC version one year after its original launch on consoles, but there was never any word of a similar port of the first game.

Red Dead Redemption got a pretty disappointing update for PS4 and Switch last year, and the community will certainly be hoping that any PC version will be a more meaningful upgrade. Rockstar's classics haven't exactly been getting the treatment they deserve in recent years, most notably in the case of the disastrous launch of the GTA Trilogy, which has only partially been improved in the years that have followed.

