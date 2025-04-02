After nearly 23 years, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City follows in GTA 3's footsteps and is finally playable on the Sega Dreamcast

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
It's official – fans of Rockstar Games have now received both Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City on the decades-old Sega Dreamcast before Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Sega Dreamcast first launched in Japan in 1998, but that isn't stopping retro game stans from porting beloved games onto the classic console today. GTA 3, a title that was initially planned to release on the Dreamcast but moved over to the PlayStation 2, serves as one such example, with a so-called "impossible" port made by fans available to play now. It's no longer the only GTA entry to make its way onto the Dreamcast, though.

Thanks to the same talented fans behind GTA 3's own port, Vice City has also made its way to the nostalgia-inducing Sega system. Falco Girgis, one of the developers working on both impressive ports, shows off the beta version of Vice City on the Dreamcast in a recent post. "SURPRIIIIIIISE," reads Girgis' big reveal, a gameplay video attached. "The beta release of our Grand Theft Auto Vice City port to the Sega Dreamcast is finally here!"

The gameplay clip shows Girgis "raising some hell in the beautiful streets of Miami" and was captured "straight from my DC to celebrate." It runs pretty well, too – unsurprisingly, judging by Girgis' accompanying details. "We've now added graphics settings for 2xFSAA to give it a less jagged, more smooth look and have added a video mode for rendering to a 24bpp framebuffer, which adds extra depth and vividness to the colors!"

There's also more to come, with the dev admitting "we still have plenty of work to do regarding features, assets, and performance." For any interested fans hoping to give the port a shot themselves, however, thorough instructions on how to get it running can be found on GitLab – but it's important to note that an official (or "LEGALLY EFFING PURCHASED," as Girgis puts it) copy of Vice City on PC is necessary for the conversion to work.

