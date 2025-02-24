Months after porting GTA 3 to Dreamcast, the same devs are repeating the trick with Vice City, and they already have rough progress to show
After 22 long years, the wait for GTA Vice City on Dreamcast might soon be over
Over 22 years since GTA Vice City's initial release, a group of Dreamcast enthusiasts are bringing the Rockstar banger to Sega's long-forgotten console.
Just last year, a team led by a developer called SKMP managed to bring GTA 3 over to the Dreamcast in a matter of months. What better way to follow up the feat than by turning your collective attention to GTA Vice City? Right as we're about to revisit the city ourselves in GTA 6, too.
As revealed in a video from The Sega Guru (thanks, Time Extension), the team already has some work to show. The audio isn't there just yet, and the controls are apparently hit-and-miss, but GTA Vice City is already working on the Dreamcast – barely. Each cutscene we see has plenty of jittering and general visual funkiness, but still! It's a start. You can check out the full video below.
While the video is barely a day old at the time of writing, the developers already have updates to share. As you can see below, sound is now working in the ongoing project.
dca3-miami, now with audio ~ pic.twitter.com/1rPdVllA7rFebruary 24, 2025
We'll need to wait and see how long the project takes to complete – will we get Vice City on the Dreamcast before GTA 6? The developer's previous work on porting GTA 3 to Dreamcast likely puts 'em in a relatively good position to see it through, so we'll just have to watch this space.
