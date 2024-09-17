Red Dead Redemption 1 PC hopium is reaching unprecedented levels, and after 14 years this time it looks like the Steam release might actually be real

Another round of back-end game updates makes it once again appear that the long-awaited PC port of Red Dead Redemption 1 is actually happening. Fans have been through this rodeo before, but enough evidence is starting to pile up to indicate the release might actually be for real this time.

Earlier today, an update to Rockstar's own PC launcher added a folder to users' PCs labeled simply "Red Dead Redemption" - which, I should note, is distinct from the existing "Red Dead Redemption 2" folder. As prominent Rockstar community member videotechuk notes on Twitter, the update was quickly reverted.

It doesn't appear that the PC edition will be exclusive to the Rockstar launcher, either. Coinciding with that update, a round of changes hit this mysterious Steam app - which has been enough for it to be labeled as the Red Dead Redemption remaster on SteamDB. This app first appeared back in May, right around the time Rockstar accidentally added the phrase "now playable on PC" to a backend description for the game. The same phrase showed up in August as part of the game's PlayStation Store page.

Rockstar accidentally included the metadata for #RDR1 PC with today's launcher update too.Steam App for RDR1 PC:https://t.co/BKGFQR1b1F https://t.co/Rd1WRoxFI5September 17, 2024

Red Dead Redemption first launched way back in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PS3, and spent 13 years exclusive to those consoles. The game was eventually ported to PS4 and Switch last year, but its high asking price and lack of additional features left fans cold at the time. Here's hoping the seemingly inevitable PC edition can satisfy all the speculative hype.

GTA 6 is Rockstar's big project right now, and one former studio member reckons it's going to sell "for 10+ years."