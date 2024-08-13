After a 14-year wait, the original Red Dead Redemption might finally be coming to PC

The original Red Dead Redemption appears to be coming to PC for the first time, more than 14 years after its original release.

That information comes from the PlayStation Store, where, at the time of writing, the game's description reads that players can "experience the epic western adventures that defined generation - now on PC for the first time ever." That description, which appeared overnight, is currently inaccurate, as Red Dead Redemption isn't available on PC.

The original game launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in May 2010, and it was followed up by a PS4 and Nintendo Switch "conversion" last year. That version wasn't really the PS5 remake that fans had been hoping for, but if there's now a PC version on the way, Rockstar could indirectly be giving the original Red Dead a boost. If this is just the PS4/Switch version, that's unlikely, but if a dedicated PC port is on the way, expectations are likely to be pretty high.

Assuming this new description is an accurate portent of things to come, this could be the end of a 14-year run in which Red Dead Redemption wasn't available on PC. That's a long time, but it is at least something that we've kind of come to expect from Rockstar. It took 18 months for GTA 5 to arrive on PC after the game's PS3 and Xbox 360 release in 2013, and GTA 6 is definitely launching for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but still doesn't seem to be launching on PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 is already available on PC, but it took more than a year to arrive.

