Rockstar confirms GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but not PC

GTA 6 has been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but not PC.

In a press release, Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive confirmed the official unveiling of its new game, announcing a 2025 release date after the GTA 6 trailer leaked hours ahead of schedule. In the first paragraph of that release, the publisher said that it was "proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PS5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.

There's a platform missing there. Take-Two makes no mention of PC, suggesting that Rockstar is following tradition with several of its recent releases. GTA 4 didn't launch on PC until December 2008, more than seven months after that game's Xbox 360 and PS3 release. It was an even longer wait for GTA 5, which would hold out for two years before coming to PC even after its PS4 and Xbox One editions. Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last game, came to PC just over a year after its initial launch.

That pattern means this is perhaps less of a surprise than it feels, but GTA 5 has made billions of dollars, and you'd think that with all that fuel in the tank, Rockstar would look for a massive simultaneous release. That said, it surely knows how big a game this will be - if there's any game that can rely on a staggered release, it's this one.

An unfortunate road to release for the GTA 6 trailer - but ultimately one of the most exciting ever.