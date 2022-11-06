Diablo 4 will reportedly release in April 2023

Another day, another release day rumor, this one about Blizzard's upcoming Diablo 4.

If these reports are true, the highly-anticipated RPG will reportedly open up for pre-orders next month, launch in early access in February, and be fully released in April 2023.

That's according to the XboxEra (opens in new tab) podcast - and backed up by Windows Central (opens in new tab) - which believe we'll have these Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) details confirmed at the upcoming The Game Awards, which is set for December 8.

Is it a certainty? Certainly not. But it all sounds perfectly possible, not least because the RPG is already in ( leaky (opens in new tab)) closed beta testing, so an open beta test is the next logical step, of course.

Did you read that Diablo 4 players can look forward to a game that just keeps on giving, with the game's general manager Rod Fergusson saying that there will be "thousands of hours" of fun (opens in new tab) to be had?

"You have to have a kickass campaign, it has to have great context and a great story, you have to know why the world is the way it is and set it all up," he said recently. "After players complete the campaign you're unleashing them into a game that hopefully will entertain them for thousands of hours."

"In the past, we haven't had that opportunity for people to go in and say 'this is the starting point, this is certainly not the end'," Fergusson points out. He goes on to say that he wants the game to feel rich, adding that the end should be the point where the live service begins - a process he likens to making a good soup (opens in new tab).

If that sounds like your idea of fun, there's a Diablo 4 open beta (opens in new tab) expected to kick off in the early part of 2023, which is good news for some of the Diablo fans who are a little apprehensive about how Blizzard plans to monetize the upcoming RPG (opens in new tab) following its messy Overwatch 2 and Diablo Immortal launches.