Diablo 4 endgame is designed to offer "thousands of hours" of gameplay

Diablo 4 players can look forward to a game that just keeps on giving, with the game's general manager Rod Fergusson saying that there will be "thousands of hours" of fun to be had.

Fergusson was talking about the beta process and the testing that his team has been putting the game through before getting it into the hands of eager gamers. One focus that the team has tried to maintain is to ensure that Diablo 4 isn't a game that comes to an end once the endgame is reached. Instead, Fergusson says it's all about making sure that there's more to do. Much, much more.

"You have to have a kickass campaign, it has to have great context and a great story, you have to know why the world is the way it is and set it all up," he said recently. "After players complete the campaign you're unleashing them into a game that hopefully will entertain them for thousands of hours."

To that end, Fergusson wants gamers to get to the end of Diablo 4 and treat it not as a time to put the controller down, but as the start of something new.

"In the past, we haven't had that opportunity for people to go in and say 'this is the starting point, this is certainly not the end'," Fergusson points out. He goes on to say that he wants the game to feel rich, adding that the end should be the point where the live service begins and that another period of play starts. Elsewhere in the interview, Ferguson discussed the process of making that endgame - a process he likens to making a good soup.

If that sounds like your idea of fun, there's a Diablo 4 open beta expected to kick off in the early part of 2023. You'll be able to take the game for a spin soon enough.

Don't want to wait? These are the best games like Diablo that you can play right now instead.