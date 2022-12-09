Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards

Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2, 2023, Capcom has confirmed at The Game Awards 2022.

After it was leaked earlier today by the PlayStation Store , Capcom has now confirmed at The Game Awards that Street Fighter is releasing in June of next year.

A new trailer also showed off characters like Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP, and confirmed that pre-orders will get you access to 10 bonus outfit colors, spread across Chun-Li, Manon, Jamie, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken.

There's been speculation that a release date was imminent after Street Fighter 6 was recently rated in Korea as, in most cases, when a game is rated in the country, some kind of announcement or reveal is due soon after. We also already knew that the Street Fighter sequel was expected to be released sometime in 2023 and that Capcom was due to be in attendance at the awards ceremony, so this probably didn't come as too much of a surprise.

We've had quite a few insights into the upcoming fighting game as of late. Back in October, the Street Fighter closed beta went live, and for some, continued for longer than Capcom intended after hackers found a way to keep playing after the beta had ended. The beta turned out to be the gift that kept on giving though after players discovered that they could make the most unhinged characters in the game's character creator.

Street Fighter 6 will be available to play starting June 2 on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

Need something to play in the meantime? Take a look at our best fighting games list.