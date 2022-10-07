Street Fighter 6's character creator is unhinged

Street Fighter 6 players have made some ungodly creations in the game's closed beta.

The closed beta for Capcom's new fighting game just launched earlier today on October 7, and it's only taken a few hours for players to completely crack open Street Fighter 6's updated character creator and discover the horrors within. God works quick, but the devil works quicker.

this is already the wackiest character creator Capcom has ever made and i’m only 10% into it pic.twitter.com/tUlNpDl0wfOctober 7, 2022 See more

Hey kid, want to play #StreetFighter6? pic.twitter.com/aB4Yh0dNbROctober 7, 2022 See more

Server is on.You guys like my character?🫠Street Fighter 6 lets gooo!! pic.twitter.com/ncBNkWAZ9aOctober 7, 2022 See more

Yes, these sure are some monstrous creations. These horrors will go on to journey throughout the world of Street Fighter 6 in the game's story mode, being trained up by Luke to fight opponents along the way. Imagine one of these things rocking up on the depths of Hong Kong to throw punches in the street.

All of this experimentation is doubly impressive considering Street Fighter 6's closed beta hasn't even been online the whole time it's been active. The game's official Twitter account (opens in new tab) has twice tweeted about having to take the closed beta offline for maintenance.

Given this, we can probably expect to see even more head-scratching creations from Street Fighter 6's beta over the coming days, to say nothing of the game's eventual launch. The closed test is only running on until Monday, October 10, so if you've got a beta invite but haven't yet taken part, you'd better step to it. Honestly, we can't help but feel sorry for any established professional Street Fighter character who has to go up against this horrible lot.

Read up on our full Street Fighter 6 preview for what we made of the new fighter when we played it for ourselves just earlier this year.