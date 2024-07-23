New Joker: Folie à Deux trailer is a wild ride through Joker and Harley Quinn's twisted, show-stopping romance

A new trailer for Joker 2 is here, and it's a show-stopping ride through the Joker and Harley Quinn's twisted romance.

In the new footage, which you can watch below, we see Harley become enamoured with Joker through the TV, going as far as smashing a shop window to take a set home with her. The duo then sing and dance their way through their love story, and Joker is seen on trial, while there's plenty of shots of Harley smirking ominously to herself.

Near the end of the trailer, Harley tells her paramour they should "give the people what they want." Sign us up...

Joker: Folie Ã€ Deux | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, returning from the first movie, with Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn. She's already promised something different for her take on the Clown Princess of Crime. "You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters," she revealed. "I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the movie also sees Zazie Beetz return as Sophie, with the rest of the cast including Steve Coogan, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson.

The movie is rated R for "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity."

While Joker 2 is a DC movie, it's not part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. It's instead arriving as an Elseworlds title, similar to Matt Reeves's Batman universe.

The first DCU movie to arrive is Superman, previously titled Superman: Legacy, while the first DCU project is animated Max show Creature Commandos, which is due out this year.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters this October 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the year has in store.