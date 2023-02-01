The Batman and Joker sequels won't be part of the DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, have an ambitious plan in place for DC Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, which includes everything from a Green Lantern series to a Wonder Woman prequel. What it doesn't include, however, is the upcoming sequels to The Batman and Joker. Instead, these movies will be part of 'DC Elseworlds.'

"The DC is a multiverse, but we're going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse," Gunn said in a video posted to Twitter (opens in new tab). "And if something isn't DCU, we're gonna make that very clear. So strictly adult fare like Todd Phillips' Joker, or, you know, kids' animation like Teen Titans Go, we're gonna make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds just the same way that we're doing in the comic books.”

Although it won't be part of the DCU, we did learn amongst Gunn's many announcements that The Batman sequel will be called The Batman Part II. The Matt Reeves' directed follow-up to 2022's The Batman will hit the big screen on October 3, 2025.

As for Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, that's coming slightly earlier on October 4, 2024. That sequel will see Joaquin Phoenix return as the Clown Prince of Crime, while Lady Gaga has been cast as Harley Quinn.

Another Batman movie is also in the works, but this one has nothing to do with Robert Pattinson's incarnation of the Caped Crusader in Reeves' movies. The Brave and the Bold will feature both Batman and Robin, AKA Bruce Wayne's son, Damian, who according to Gunn is "a little son of a bitch."