James Gunn debunks a rumor that Matt Reeves is no longer directing The Batman 2

James Gunn has responded to rumors that Matt Reeves is no longer directing The Batman 2, after a recent report in Production Weekly failed to mention him as director of the sequel.

When a fan asked the DC Studios boss if Reeves was still attached to the movie on Threads, Gunn replied, "Yes. Huh?"

Robert Pattinson will return as the Caped Crusader for round two, while Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are expected to return as Alfred Pennyworth and Oz Cobb, AKA the Penguin. Filming was set to kick off at the end of 2025 but, if the rest of the Production Weekly report is accurate, this has now been pushed back to March 2026. The movie is currently scheduled to be released in October 2027, five years after The Batman was released.

Next up on the big screen for DC, though, is Superman. Gunn's first feature-length installment in DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters sees David Corenswet don the red cape, while Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor – and it sounds like we can expect big things.

"We've seen an early cut of Superman, and I don't want to bury the lede, there's a lot of marketing about to roll out ahead of its release, but he really understood the assignment," Warner Bros. boss Mike De Luca recently teased. "[Gunn's] heart's in the right place, his aim is true, and we're really excited about their new version of DC."

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11. In the meantime, get up to speed with the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.