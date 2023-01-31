DC announces Green Lantern series that could be a superhero take on True Detective

DC Studios has announced a new Green Lantern project as part of its slate of new movies and shows.

As per Variety (opens in new tab), DC Studios co-CEOs described the Green Lantern TV series as an "HBO-quality event" and "in the vein of True Detective." It'll focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart in a series that "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television."

Previously, it was reported that a Green Lantern HBO Max series focusing on multiple Lanterns was being reworked. Instead, John Stewart was set to be the primary focus on the show. That show will no longer be moving forward at DC.

DC's last attempt at bringing Green Lantern to our screens culminated in a widely-panned 2011 release starring Ryan Reynolds as ring-wielder Hal Jordan. The superhero movie, also featuring Blake Lively and Peter Sarsgaard, was a critical and commercial flop garnering a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $220m at the box office from a reported $200m budget.

James Gunn, meanwhile, will briefly turn his attention back to Marvel later this year. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is out on May 5 and is part of Marvel Phase 5. The MCU threequel will also bring this current iteration of the Guardians team to a close.

The Green Lantern series is part of a brand new chapter for the studio – DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Several new announcements were made, including a new Superman movie, a Batman and Robin movie, and a Wonder Woman prequel.

