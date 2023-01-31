James Gunn announces Batman and Robin movie as part of new DC slate

A new Batman and Robin movie has been announced as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate.

Via Deadline (opens in new tab), Chapter One, titled "Gods and Monsters," will include a new film called The Brave and the Bold.

The movie will Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin, who according to Gunn is "a little son of a bitch."

“Assassin, murderer who Batman takes on, who is Batman’s actual son that he doesn’t know exists for the first 8-10 years of his life….it’s a strange father and son story about the two of them and based on Grant Morrison’s run of the Batman," he explained.

Batman and Robin have not been revisited since Joel Schumacher's 1997 cult classic that starred George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell in the titular roles.

Gunn's iteration of Batman is separate from that of Matt Reeves, whose Robert Pattinson-Batman will exist in its own universe. Pattinson will remain the caped crusader in Reeves' iteration, but Gunn and Safran will search for a new actor to play Batman for The Brave and the Bold. "It's something we’ll have to balance out with this movie," Gunn said. The Batman II, directed by Reeves, is slated for an October 3, 2025 release.

Gunn will round out his Marvel duties this year with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which comes out on May 5 and is part of Marvel Phase 5. The last installment will bring this current iteration of the Guardians team to a close.

Brave and the Bold is part of a brand new chapter for the studio – DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. If you need to catch up on the DCEU, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.