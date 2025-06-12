The Batman 2 gets a promising update from DC chief James Gunn following delays, says the sequel is "still really important"

James Gunn has a promising update on The Batman 2, and stresses that the sequel is still important to DC Studios.

"What Matt [Reeves]'s doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," Gunn said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

The Batman 2 was first announced at CinemaCon in 2022 and has since been delayed twice, pushing the release date back from October 2025 to October 2026 and, most recently, to October 2027.

Robert Pattinson is confirmed to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader and Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright are expected to return as Alfred Pennyworth and Jim Gordon, while Reeves is back in the director's chair.

The Batman and its sequels and spin-offs are part of DC Elseworlds, which is separate from the DCU Chapter One. The DCU has its own Batman project in the works, though, titled The Brave and the Bold, but that seems even further from arriving on our screens.

"We are writer-driven. We are not going to greenlight or put anything into production until we are happy with the script," Gunn said of the Batman and Robin movie back in February. "It is hard enough making a good movie with a good script, it’s almost impossible to make a movie with a script that you’re writing on the run."

The Batman 2 is set to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies on the way.