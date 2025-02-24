James Gunn's DC Studios puts several projects on the backburner, including Waller, The Authority, Booster Gold, and its Batman reboot

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have offered an extended update on the state of their new cinematic DC Universe, including a slew of updates on some planned projects that aren't panning out as expected, many of which are being put on the backburner for the time being (via The Hollywood Reporter ).

The projects being de-emphasized include Waller, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos meant to star Viola Davis in the lead role as the complicated secret agent; Booster Gold, which would focus on the somewhat bumbling time-traveling hero; a starring film for hardcore superheroes The Authority; a Swamp Thing film from A Complete Unknown director James Mangold; and of course The Brave and the Bold, which is meant to introduce the new Batman and Robin of the reborn DC Universe.

Gunn and Safran stop short of calling any of the projects dead, offering brief updates on the status of each, while also making it clear that they won't move forward with anything - movie, show, or otherwise - without a rock solid script.

That seems to be the main issue with each of the projects named, with Safran saying that scripts for the Waller show "still haven't been able to land," while also stating that the unnamed showrunner for the Booster Gold series hasn't been available to work on it so the studio "had to pivot."

For Gunn's part, he states that The Authority film has "had a hard time coming along," and "hasn't been much of a priority." He also states that Mangold's Swamp Thing movie is in the same boat, explaining that "we talk about it occasionally."

As for Batman, the highest profile project of the bunch, Gunn indicates he's now heavily involved in trying to flesh out the project with a script, working alongside an unnamed screenwriter, saying "Everybody knows I love Batman and it's important to me so I'm working very closely with the writer on Brave and the Bold."

"We are writer-driven. We are not going to greenlight or put anything into production until we are happy with the script," Gunn says. "It is hard enough making a good movie with a good script, it’s almost impossible to make a movie with a script that you’re writing on the run."

In terms of what is working, Max's Lantern streaming series just began filming, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is moving full steam ahead, as is the Dynamic Duo animated film. And, in an unlikely turn, a script for a live-action Clayface movie by famed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan is now being moved into development. For the future, Gunn and Safran say the plan is to create two live-action films and one animated film a year, along with two live-action streaming series and two animated series a year, to be released on Max.

It all starts with July's Superman, the first live-action project from the new DC Universe, which kicked off with the animated Creature Commandos. Following that, the next film on the schedule is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026.

