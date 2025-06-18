Even George Clooney’s son isn’t convinced by his 1997 portrayal of Batman: "'I said to him, 'I was Batman’ and he was like, 'Not really'"

George Clooney says his young son isn't convinced by his portrayal of Batman in 1997's Batman and Robin – and that he agrees with his conclusion.

"My son, his new guy that he loves is Batman," Clooney told Entertainment Tonight. "I said to him, 'I was Batman,' and he was like, 'not really,' and I was like, 'you have no idea how right you are."

Clooney played Batman in Joel Schumacher's Batman and Robin, which was part of the 1990s dark-camp Batman film series that began with Tim Burton's Batman, followed by Burton's Batman Returns. Both films starred Michael Keaton as Batman, with Val Kilmer taking over for Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever and Clooney taking over for Batman and Robin – which, due to low box office numbers and poor reviews, became the last installment in that particular franchise.

It's not hard to see why today's kiddos wouldn't be super convinced by Clooney's campy portrayal of the Dark Knight – but some of us millennials and Gen Xers are able to appreciate and enjoy the absurdity (I mean, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze!) of what feels like the most '90s superhero movie ever made.

Clooney reprised his Bruce Wayne in the final moments of The Flash, which also saw Keaton return as Batman. Though it was meant to be a multiverse event of sorts, the film was doomed by controversy surrounding its release and was a box-office bomb as a result. While it was good to see Keaton back in the suit, we may never see Clooney don his again (which personally makes me pretty sad given that we'll also probably never see a costume of that campy caliber again).

