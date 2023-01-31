"Games of Thrones-ish" Wonder Woman prequel series coming to HBO Max

Paradise Lost, a new Wonder Woman prequel, is in the works, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced. The live-action series will take place before the birth of Diana Prince, AKA Wonder Woman but won't involve the previous Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

"It’s going to be a Games of Thrones-ish story about Themyscira, the home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. This drama is really about the political intrigue behind the society of all women. How did that come about?" Safran said in a statement.

"What’s the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that and what’s the scheming like between all the power players in that society?” Gunn added.

Previously, we've seen Themyscira in 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, both directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as the titular hero. A third movie was in the works, but, in December 2022, news broke that it was no longer moving ahead as it went against the new direction Gunn and Safran wanted to take DC in. "I never walked away," Jenkins said at the time. "I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."

Paradise Lost is part of a brand new chapter for the studio – DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.