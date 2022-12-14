Patty Jenkins sets the story straight on Wonder Woman 3 departure

Fresh off reports that Wonder Woman 3 had been cancelled in a major DC shake-up, director Patty Jenkins has now revealed why she departed the project.

"I’m not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts," Jenkins began in a statement (opens in new tab), which she posted to social media.

Initial reporting from Deadline (opens in new tab) suggested Jenkins left Wonder Woman 3 after the studio gave notes on her treatment, making particular reference to character arcs.

In response, Jenkins wrote, "When there started being backlash about [Wonder Woman 3] not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread."

"This is simply not true. I never walked away," Jenkins continued. "I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."

"DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now," Jenkins said, making reference to James Gunn and Peter Safran leading a new era as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn later replied (opens in new tab) to Jenkins’ statement. He said: “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

Jenkins also explained that, due to not wanting to delay Wonder Woman 3 any further, she left Rogue Squadron. Lucasfilm later put a new deal in place for her to work on the Star Wars movie after the Wonder Woman threequel.

Jenkins added, "That project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not… but I look forward to its potential ahead."

The Wonder Woman director concluded her post by thanking the character’s fanbase and said to "keep up the Wonder Woman spirit." You can read the full statement above.

