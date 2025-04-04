Nia DaCosta reflects on directing The Marvels and the moment it turned into a "learning curve": "Okay, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched"

The Marvels director says the way Marvel makes its films is "very different" to how they would do it

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has reflected on her time on the cosmic MCU entry, as well as speaking for the first time about how the Captain Marvel sequel deviated from her original idea.

"They had a date, and they were prepping certain things, and you just have to lean into the process hardcore," DaCosta said at the Storyhouse festival (via Deadline) of the production of the Marvel Phase 5 entry that brought Brie Larson's hero into the orbit of Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

DaCosta added, "The way they make those films is very different to the way, ideally, I would make a film, so you just have to lean into the process and hope for the best. The best didn't happen this time but you kind of have to trust in the machine."

That machine – the Marvel Studios behemoth, headed up by Kevin Feige and a band of seasoned producers and behind-the-scenes talent – seemingly led to DaCosta's initial concept being scrapped – as far into the process as the editing booth.

"It was interesting because there was a certain point when I was like, 'Ok, this isn't going to be the movie that I pitched or even the first version of the movie that I shot' so I realised that this is now an experience and it's learning curve and it really makes you stronger as a filmmaker in terms of your ability to navigate," DaCosta said.

The Marvels ended up as one of the MCU's big post-Avengers: Endgame disappointments both critically and commercially. It currently sits on 62% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed only $206 million at the box office, a significant loss from its reported $300 million-plus budget.

DaCosta's career, though, hasn't stalled after her Marvel outing failed to soar. She's set to direct Tessa Thompson in the upcoming film Hedda, while DaCosta will also helm 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies headed your way soon – including Avengers: Doomsday, which is now filming after its epic five-hour-long cast reveal. Then, dive into our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

