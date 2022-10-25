Newly formed DC Studios taps James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead as co-CEOs

A major restructuring at the top of DC's film and TV side has placed prominent director and producer duo James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), DC Studios will replace the existing DC Films as the production company in charge of DC's film, TV, and animation efforts. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had been looking for months to find the right replacement for DC Films chief Walter Hamada, but there probably aren't many who expected him to tap one of the most recognizable filmmakers in the superhero adaptation space alongside his producing partner.

Not only is Gunn known for his work on the 2021 DC Films adaptation of Suicide Squad, but quite notably he's also been heavily involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed three Guardians of the Galaxy movies (the third is set to release next year), as well as the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. THR reports that today's news seems to have "closed the chapter" on Gunn's time with Marvel, as if that wasn't evident enough.

"We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved.

Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

It's said that both Gunn and Safran will continue directing and producing projects for DC while serving as DC Studios co-CEOs. However, Gunn's role will reportedly be more creative while Safran will operate more on the business and production side of things.

