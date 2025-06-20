Terminally online DC boss James Gunn will keep shooting down false rumors "if people's feelings are at stake" from leaks that are only correct "once every 20 times"

DC Studios boss James Gunn says he's "mostly quit" debunking online rumors, but he'll keep doing it "if people's feelings are at stake." Gunn, who was a prolific user of Twitter and has now moved onto Instagram's text-based platform Threads, is known for responding to fans and shooting down false reports.

"There are a couple of people, specifically, who have pretty large followings who just consistently put out false stories, just one after the other after the other, 95 percent of the time," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"Maybe once out of every 20 times, they say something that has some slight or partial basis in reality. And it gets to be old. I'm not sure, some of those people, that I'm not actually helping them in a certain way by debunking them, because you're giving them traffic, which I always do, but I think they like it. So I mostly quit."

This gossip has ranged from reports Matt Reeves was no longer directing The Batman 2 to Green Arrow casting rumors, with Gunn often responding in as few words as possible to get his point across ("Yes. Huh?").

"But every once in a while, there's a story that gets out of hand quickly, that has the possibility of hurting someone's feelings," he continued. "For instance, if there's a director we're talking to about a project and all of a sudden it comes out a story that so-and-so other director who has nothing to do with anything is doing this project, you want to kill that pretty quickly because it's not true. Same thing with actors or whomever. So if people's feelings are at stake and there's something that's getting out of hand, I'll shut it down."

Next up for Gunn is Superman, the first big-screen outing in the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. David Corenswet is playing the titular hero, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The cast also includes Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.