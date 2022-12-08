James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far

James Gunn and Peter Safran are reportedly making some big changes in the DC universe. The pair, who were recently announced as the heads of the newly-formed DC Studios, have been working on a new 10-year vision to present to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Per a major new report from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), this will see an overhaul of existing movies and characters. Among the biggest impacts are the Snyderverse Justice League heroes, as the DCEU reportedly heads in a new direction.

The bombshell report also brings into question some newer additions to the DCEU. So to help you get your head around all the major rumors, we’ve broken down all of the planned DC changes in one place.

(Image credit: IMDb)

The first major casualty is Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, which will no longer be going ahead at DC Studios. Jenkins reportedly submitted a draft treatment, co-written with Geoff Johns, that clashed with Gunn’s and Safran’s direction for the DCEU.

However, THR suggests that after the director didn’t want to alter the movie’s treatment, the project is now seemingly "dead" at the studio. The news comes soon after star Gal Gadot reaffirmed her commitment to the character, telling her fans that she "can’t wait to share her next chapter".

(Image credit: Warner Bros/DC)

Henry Cavill seemed set to reprise his role as Superman after his much-hyped appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene. Cavill even posted on Instagram about his return to the role and there were reports that Man of Steel 2 was in the works and looking for a writer.

Now Cavill’s position in the DCEU seems in flux once again as Gunn and Safran’s blueprint for DC excludes existing characters from the Snyderverse. This might even mean that his cameo in the upcoming movie The Flash, which was previously only a rumor but is now confirmed to have been filmed, could also end up on the cutting room floor as the studio believes the cameo could be misleading for audiences.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Another reported victim of the new plan is the newest addition to the DC universe: Black Adam. The superhero played by Dwayne Johnson may not get a sequel, despite the actor's consistent teases to the contrary.

One major factor in the decision is the movie’s box office performance. While it grossed $385 million worldwide, this is unlikely to yield enough profit to justify the franchise. Conversely, Johnson has doubled down on his own commitment to Black Adam, posting a separate Deadline (opens in new tab) report that claims the movie will end up making Warner Bros. over $50 million. It's hard to know exactly where the cards will fall at present.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jason Momoa’s final appearance as Arthur Curry may be in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Due out at Christmas 2023, the Aquaman sequel stars Mamoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Temuera Morrison, and Willem Dafoe.

However, as part of the overhaul of removing existing DC characters to start afresh, Aquaman may face the same fate as Superman and Wonder Woman. The silver lining to this rumor is that, while Momoa may not be back as Aquaman, he could be recast as Lobo. The morally-gray, cigar-smoking bounty hero is a character of interest to Gunn and Safran’s ongoing DC plans.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While many characters are facing the chop, it seems Matt Reeves’ The Batman will be left alone. THR says that Gunn and Safran are "likely not to touch" plans for the movie’s sequel and the already announced spin-offs.

This means we should still be seeing Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader again, along with both The Penguin series and another TV show set in Arkham Asylum.

While we wait to hear more, check out our guide to the confirmed new superhero movies on the way. And if you’re looking to brush up on your DC knowledge, here’s how to watch the DC movies in order.