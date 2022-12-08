Don’t worry, Matt Reeves’ The Batman-verse is still alive despite James Gunn’s DC shake-up

DC is undergoing some major changes right now. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) suggests everything from Black Adam, to Aquaman, and even Henry Cavill’s Superman is potentially on the chopping block. One corner of the superhero universe that seemingly remains safe, however, is Matt Reeves’ The Batman – as well as its upcoming sequel and spin-offs.

THR says DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are "likely not to touch" plans for The Batman’s universe, which include a Matt Reeves-penned sequel and two spin-offs. The Penguin actor Colin Farrell is leading the first of two planned TV series, with the other being set in Arkham Asylum.

It was announced back in April that Robert Pattinson would once again don the cowl as the Caped Crusader with Matt Reeves returning to direct. In the interim, Cristin Milioti has been cast opposite Farrell in The Penguin series, while The Staircase’s Antonio Campos has been parachuted in as showrunner of the Arkham show.

Elsewhere at DC, things are a little less clear-cut. Henry Cavill returned as Superman in the Black Adam post-credits scene, and plans were in place for him to appear in a cameo role in 2023’s The Flash. That scene may now be cut – along with plans for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, which is reportedly dead under Gunn and Safran’s new regime. Black Adam is also unlikely to get a sequel, while Jason Momoa’s Aquaman status post-The Lost Kingdom is very much up in the air.

