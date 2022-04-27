The Batman 2 announced with Robert Pattinson returning

The Batman 2 has been confirmed, with Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich revealing the news at CinemaCon 2022.

"Matt took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh" said Emmerich (via THR). "Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2."

Nothing about The Batman 2's plot or characters have been revealed, other than the fact that Pattinson will be returning as reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader. Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in The Batman, wasn't named specifically today, but Emmerich implied she'll be returning for the sequel as well.

It's no huge surprise that Warner Bros. is making a sequel to The Batman; after all, the superhero flick recently passed three-quarters of a billion in sales at the box office and is a smash hit on streaming service HBO Max. Regardless, it's good to have confirmation that not only is leading man Pattinson back as the Dark Knight, but the sequel is in good hands with Reeves returning to direct.

If you haven't seen Reeves' take on Batman, our 4/5-star review might be of some encouragement. "A gripping, grimy and sensational street-level detective story, the Dark Knight’s triumphant return is exactly the fresh start needed after a decade of diminishing returns," reads a bit from the review.

For everything making its way from the page to the screen in 2022 and beyond, check out our extensive guide to upcoming superhero movies, which include the likes of Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder.