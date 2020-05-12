Thor: Love and Thunder release date, cast, Natalie Portman’s return, and more

Thor: Love and Thunder will surely electrify us. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel to Thor: Ragnarok will introduce several eyebrow raising elements – including a new Thor, a big-name actor playing a villain, and a release date that has flown around the calendar several times already.

But let’s dig a little deeper. Thor 4 – officially titled Thor: Love and Thunder at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – promises to be one of the most ambitious, creatively liberating entries not just in Marvel Phase 4, but in the MCU. Period. And that means there’s plenty to already get excited about beyond the big headline news.

Below, we’ve got the complete lowdown on everything you need to know about Thor: Love and Thunder, from the cast, exclusive quotes from Taika Waititi, essential story beats (including what Valkyrie and Korg will be getting up to), and a hint at a certain crossover with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

So, it’s hammer time: here’s everything you need to know about Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Thor: Love and Thunder release date is now February 11, 2022. The road to reach that point was a long and winding one, perhaps best suited to being told as a tale over a few bottles of the strong stuff in one of Midgard’s many inns. But with no mead in sight, you’ll have to make do with this recap – and hope Ragnarok doesn’t reach us by its end. Ready? Deep breath.

Thor 4 was originally set to land at the very end of Marvel Phase 4 on November 5, 2021. That was announced during Kevin Feige’s avalanche of MCU news at SDCC 2019.

Then, things started getting shifted. With Black Widow being pushed back as part of Marvel’s wave of coronavirus delays, that meant Thor: Love and Thunder retreated to February 18. That is, until recently, where it moved again – due partly to Spider-Man 3’s release date changing – and was pushed forward to what hopefully is its final resting place: February 11, 2022. Phew. Plans are subject to change, however.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast

First, the confirmed Thor: Love and Thunder cast. No surprise on who is front and centre. Yep. Chris Hemsworth is back as the God of Thunder, Thor. Joining him is the newly-installed ruler of New Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

In a surprise reveal at SDCC 2019, Natalie Portman was brought on stage. It was announced that she would be returning to the MCU as Jane Foster, but not any old Jane Foster. This Jane Foster – whether she’s from a multiverse or not is unclear – will be The Mighty Thor, a plot point drawn straight from comic writer Jason Aaron’s legendary mid-2010s Thor run. If you need a primer on what to expect, check out what the comics tell us about Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor.

Director Taika Waititi will also once again be appearing in front of the camera as Korg. The rock star will be making his third appearance after his debut in Thor: Ragnarok and Fortnite-shaped cameo playing against noobmaster69 in Avengers: Endgame.

Vin Diesel may have also confirmed that Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy will be branching out and turning up in Thor: Love and Thunder. "[Taika Waititi] talked to me about how Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be very interesting. Nobody knows, but maybe I shouldn't have said anything," Vin Diesel told Comic Book .

Opposing the Thors will reportedly be Christian Bale, who has signed on to play an unnamed villain. While it’s not yet known who he is playing – though our pick would be for Gorr the God Butcher, who played an integral role in Jason Aaron’s run as the man who killed off deities across time and space. I mean, he essentially became Marvel’s version of Kratos, for Odin’s sake. What's not to like?

Not only is it a worthy escalation for Thor – god-killers can certainly stand toe-to-toe with Thanos in terms of power levels – but it’s also a realistic proposition when you witness just how much inspiration the film is taking from the comics. Thor: Love and Thunder is already swiping space sharks (more on that below) and Jane Foster’s Thor from Aaron’s pages. What’s one more?

Thor: Love and Thunder story

(Image credit: Getty)

What to expect from Thor: Love and Thunder? Chris Hemsworth has called it “one of the best scripts he’s read in years.” Accurate? Well, if you believe director Taika Waititi, it’s going to be Ragnarok turned up to eleven.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “If you take Ragnarok – which I feel was a very big, outlandish, bombastic film – we’re trying to double down on everything we did with that and create something that’s more crazy, more fun, and even more of a big, big adventure.”

Waititi also confirmed on an Instagram Live video that Korg will be looking for love in Thor 4, while Space Sharks will also feature. No, that’s not a typo. The creatures have appeared in the comics and serve as a razor-sharp roadblock for those looking to get close to the villainous Gorr’s planet during a recent 2013 Thor series.

We also know Jane Foster’s Thor will factor into proceedings, though nothing has been revealed on exactly how she gets her hands on her own version of Mjolnir or, indeed, what universe she’s from.

Another plot point will revolve around Valkyrie finding someone to rule New Asgard with. "She's king," she affirmed. "If she can't find her queen, she'll just be king and queen at the same time,” Thompson said during an interview with ET.

Thor: Love and Thunder director

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The inimitable Taika Waititi returns to direct his second MCU movie, though he’s got an extremely busy few years coming up. He’ll be directing sports drama Next Goal Wins and also has a Star Wars movie in the pipeline. It’s unlikely that he will direct the live-action Akira adaptation though, despite being attached to the project at one time.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has even helped his creative process on Thor: Love and Thunder. As Waititi explains to sister publication Total Film magazine the story is still very much being refined – but that’s a good thing.

“We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script,” Waititi said. “And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."

No Thor: Love and Thunder trailer yet, so we’ll have to make do with this snazzy logo

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

No trailers and no teasers yet. Filming hasn’t even begun, and Marvel movies traditionally debut footage and TV spots 3-4 months before release. If that remains the case, expect the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer by December 2021 at the latest.

That’s… a long way off. In the meantime, you’ll have to coo over the Thor: Love and Thunder logo (above) that was unveiled at last year’s SDCC.

