Doctor Strange 2 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is on its way to the big screen. We may have just seen Benedict Cumberbatch's neurosurgeon-turned-master-of-the-mystic-arts accidentally unleashing multiversal chaos in Spider-Man: No Way Home , but he's set to return to the MCU in just a few months' time.

Speaking of the web-slinger, Spider-Man veteran Sam Raimi replaces Scott Derrickson in the director's chair this time around, while Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron has helped pen the script. As well as that, we also have a list of all the confirmed (and rumored) cast members, a word on the movie's trailer, and the lowdown of how it might link to What If…?, the animated Disney Plus series. And that's just the start of it, so scroll on to dive into the multiverse and find out everything we know so far about Doctor Strange 2.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After a few delays, Doctor Strange 2 will be arriving on the big screen on May 6, 2022.

The movie was originally due to release in March 2022, but news broke back in November that the film was undergoing what The Hollywood Reporter's sources called "significant" reshoots and additional photography. It has since been confirmed that substantial reshoots have, indeed, taken place.

Doctor Strange 2 trailer

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There's currently no Doctor Strange 2 trailer online but we do know what will be in the first footage of the new Doctor Strange movie...

Warning: the following contains major spoilers for the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene. Proceed at your own risk...

(Image credit: Sony)

Still here? Then you have likely seen the new Spider-Man film, and we hope you waiting around until after the credits rolled because the second post-credits scene was a Doctor Strange 2 trailer.

The footage begins with the new Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, warning Strange not to cast a spell – words which he uttered in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And following on from the last Spidey movie, the multiverse seems to be causing a fair amount of trouble.

We see Strange enlist the help of Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, who's hiding out somewhere remote after the events of WandaVision. There are also glimpses of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo looking very different from the first Doctor Strange movie, Rachel McAdams' Christine in a wedding dress, and an injured Wong.

A second Dr. Strange also appears in the trailer, who looks far more evil than his MCU counterpart. Could this be the same Strange variant we saw in the Disney Plus animated series What If? There's also a green alien throwing a bus in New York –quite enough to be dealing with for one movie.

Doctor Strange 2 cast

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Dr. Stephen Strange, while Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, also has a big role to play in this movie. Benedict Wong is back as Wong, Rachel McAdams returns as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprises the role of Karl Mordo.

As for new faces, Xochitl Gomez joins the cast as America Chavez, with the character making her debut in the MCU. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Tom Hiddleston is reportedly returning as Loki, although this hasn't been confirmed by Marvel.

Doctor Strange 2 plot

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

According to the official synopsis, Doctor Strange 2 will see Strange unleash an unspeakable evil as he faces a friend-turned-enemy – very cryptic, in typical Marvel fashion. And, of course, as the events of No Way Home showed us, the multiverse will play a big part in the movie.

As for the movie's big bad, a Lego set may have revealed the story's big villain battle. The toy, called Gargantos Showdown, sees Doctor Strange, America Chavez, and Wong go up against a huge, one-eyed sea monster – the same that appeared in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer.

Another giant, octopus-looking creature appeared in What If – though not confirmed, some fans speculated it was Shuma-Gorath, a cosmic, multiversal villain. What's more, a separate piece of merchandise for the movie also features a one-eyed villain. So, whether it's Gargantos, Shuma-Gorath, or even both of them, it looks like Strange is going to need all the help he can get. There's also the fact that Strange will have to deal with an alternate version of himself, and Karl Mordo, who sees Strange as a huge threat after breaking the multiverse. And if internet rumors are to be believed, there's a chance Wanda could have her own agenda in Doctor Strange 2 as she searches for her children through the multiverse. There's a lot going on! Stay tuned for more plot details as we get them.

