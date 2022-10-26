DC reportedly receiving new Superman movie pitches from writers

Amidst the news that DC has some new guardians in James Gunn and Peter Safran, there’s also been an update on the next Superman movie. Per a report in Variety (opens in new tab), DC is currently soliciting pitches from writers for the Chuck Roven-produced Man of Steel sequel.

Henry Cavill confirmed he was reprising the role following an appearance in the Black Adam post-credits scene. He starred opposite Dwayne Johnson’s titular character as the pair teased an epic fight was brewing between the superheroes.

Addressing his return, Cavill then posted a video on Instagram with a new look at him in the Superman costume. "I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman," he said. "And the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of things to come. So there's a lot to be thankful for, and I'll get to that in time, but I wanted to thank you guys most of all. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

There have been no more details on what writers have submitted pitches yet. But a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Mission: Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie (opens in new tab) was on the wish list for DC. However, given how busy he is with that franchise, the publication noted it’s unclear if that’s on the table.

We also don't yet know how Man of Steel 2 links to the two other Superman projects that are currently in the works. The first is J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ movie which will reportedly feature a Black Superman and span multiple decades. While Cavill's return seems to contradict this, it's possible the movie is still going ahead but may be set in an alternate universe to the DCEU, like Joker and The Batman.

There’s also an HBO Max show from Michael B. Jordan, which is based on the character of Val-Zod. However, the last update on that came back in late 2021 so it’s not clear how that is progressing either.

For more on DC, check out our guide to the Black Adam ending explained as well as how to watch the DC movies in order.