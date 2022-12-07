Gal Gadot teases Wonder Woman's "next chapter" in anniversary post

Gal Gadot has celebrated the anniversary of her Wonder Woman casting announcement – and teased more to come from the DC hero. Gadot was cast way back in December 2013, debuting in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and has since starred in multiple DCEU movies, with a third Wonder Woman solo film on the way.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," Gadot wrote on Instagram. "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you"

Gadot last appeared as her character in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 (along with an appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League, released in 2021). Wonder Woman 3 is in the works, with a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) indicating director Patty Jenkins would be delivering a script "imminently."

The DCEU is currently going through a major shakeup, with James Gunn and producer Peter Safran appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has teased an "eight to 10 year plan" for the DC universe, though just what that involves is a mystery for now.

"This was such a unique opportunity to tell one great overarching story," Safran has said. "One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation."

The next DC release is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which arrives March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching the DC movies in order to get up to speed on the cinematic universe.