The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson still wants to make his Star Wars trilogy, even though there's been no update for 8 years

Before The Last Jedi had even been released, Lucasfilm announced that its director Rian Johnson would be returning to Star Wars to helm a brand new trilogy.

That was eight years ago, and there've been basically no updates on the new movies since. Instead, Johnson moved on to the Knives Out series, as well as another murder mystery with his show Poker Face. But, that doesn't mean he's ruling out returning to the galaxy far, far away.

"What happened? Knives Out!" Johnson told The Independent. "I mean, I kind of went down the murder mystery rabbit hole – I'm focused on making other stuff. But that wouldn't rule out it happening down the line. If I get back in the Star Wars universe someday, I'd be the happiest person."

Star Wars has remained a small screen endeavour since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, but that's set to change very soon. In May 2026, The Mandalorian & Grogu will blast onto the big screen, followed by Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's Starfighter movie in 2027.

Starfighter will also be the first Star Wars movie to take place after The Rise of Skywalker, too, though a canon novel will be the first project ever to be set later on the Star Wars timeline.

Star Wars just wrapped up Andor season 2 on Disney Plus, which became the most critically-acclaimed live-action project ever for the saga. It's also already changing the way we watch Rogue One, just as its star Diego Luna promised it would.

While you wait for more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything the galaxy far, far away has in store.