Joker 2 has officially been rated R but not for the reason you might expect

The highly anticipated Joker sequel has just got an official R rating, but not for the reason you may think.

Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, has been rated R for "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity" (H/T Discussing Film ) by the Motion Picture Association .

Directed by The Hangover ’s Todd Phillips, who directed the first Joker movie, Joker 2 welcomes back everyone's favorite sad little clown Arthur Fleck AKA Joker played by Napoleon’s Joaquin Phoenix. Although plot details for the sequel are being kept tightly under wraps, we do know that the movie will center around the funny man and his new lover Harley Quinn, played by A Star is Born ’s Lady Gaga.

Set in the ‘80s, the original movie follows failed stand-up comedian Fleck whose dark and depressing life plummets him into insanity and causes him to turn to a life of crime, a move which eventually sets him up as an infamous psychopathic and revolutionary figure in Gotham City. The flick contained many graphic scenes of murder and carnage that undoubtedly earned it an R rating for "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language, and brief sexual images."

Although the sequel’s rating is in line with the first Joker movie, it is the "brief full nudity" part that is leaving fans stumped, wondering, who exactly is going to be naked? Fans have been having fun reacting to the news online with one Tweeting "We all knew it'd be Rated R but I can't say I saw that last part coming," whilst another jokingly added , "I'm excited to see Joaquin's little joker."

As well as the news on the rating, a brand new poster for the film has been unveiled by Joker’s official Twitter page, captioned: “The world is a stage” and announcing that a brand new trailer will be released on April 9. See the full image below.

The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/FG6PkzJkviApril 2, 2024 See more

Alongside the twisted pair, the cast also includes Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz, Get Out’s Catherine Keener, and The Banshees of Inisherin’s Brendan Gleeson.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theatres on October 2, 2024. For more, check out our list of upcoming DC movies and TV shows and all new upcoming movies heading your way this year.