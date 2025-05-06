Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones stars' strange upcoming horror movie contains "ultra violent content" and "mutant nudity," and it's heading into theaters unrated

Weird and wonderful upcoming horror comedy The Toxic Avenger is heading into theaters unrated, but the movie has still given us some warning of what to expect.

Although it has no age rating, The Toxic Avenger is definitely not suitable for those under 18, as the film states via Twitter. The post says that the film remains unrated, but contains, "Ultra violent/toxic content, piss play, mutant nudity, and gnarly theater fun." Check out the rating below.

(Image credit: Cineverse)

This is surprisingly not the strangest bit of news to come out of the upcoming star-studded black comedy. The first teaser showed phallic and downright disturbing meals being served at a fast food restaurant, where The Toxic Avenger himself, known as 'Toxie', takes on "big men with guns." The second trailer shows toxic headache medication being given to star Peter Dinklage, who later becomes Toxie.

The film is based on the wacky Toxic Avenger franchise, which kicked off with the 1984 movie The Toxic Avenger, following a 98-pound weakling janitor whose accident with nuclear waste turns him into a crime-fighting hero of sorts. The franchise has since spanned over multiple sequels, a stage musical, a comic book series from Marvel Comics, a video game, and an animated series.

Similarly, the new The Toxic Avenger movie follows "a downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze (Dinklage)" who transforms when exposed to a toxic accident. The synopsis reads, "Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant… justice is best served radioactive."

As well as Dinklage, the movie also stars Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Julian Kostov, and more.

The Toxic Avenger lands in US theaters on August 29. An international release date is yet to be announced. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.