DC boss James Gunn reveals that the upcoming Clayface movie is a "body horror" and will be "most likely rated R": "It's pretty intense"

It seems like DC's Clayface movie is not holding anything back, as the upcoming comic-book adaptation is set to be rated R and to contain "pretty intense" horror elements. DC Studios boss James Gunn recently offered some details about the project, following last week's cast announcement of Tom Rhys Harris as Clayface.

"It's just a great horror movie that is a great, smart, fun horror movie which is in a genre that I happen to love, which is body horror," Gunn said during a recent appearance in the podcast DC Studios Showcase, revealing that this is not going to be a movie for all kinds of audiences.

"It's rated R… It's not anything now because the MPA has to watch it, but it's most likely rated R. It's pretty intense," he explained.

In the interview, Gunn detailed the film's origins, as the character wasn't on the DCU's radar when they were planning out the new era of the superhero franchise. "Clayface was not on our checklist. Mike [Flanagan] came in with a pitch for Clayface that was like, 'Wow, that is so cool.' And then he wrote the screenplay and fulfilled doubly on that promise," he recalled.

After reports that Flanagan's Clayface script was being rewritten, Gunn recently clarified that "it's all Mike's story". "That's WHY we're making this movie, because we loved it. Any changes as the shooting script is finalized are minor. I'm a Flanafan myself," he wrote on social media.

Mike Flanagan, best known for Netflix's horror shows like The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher, commented on the project earlier this month, saying: "I don't know what they're doing with Clayface. I'm not directing it, and that filmmaker will need to make it their own. I know that they're doing work on the script. I'm off doing other things now, I really hope it remains true to the spirit of what I wanted it to be. But it's not my movie, so I'll be in the audience with you, anxious to see how it comes out."

He also revealed his main inspiration for the story – the two-part episode Feat of Clay from the beloved animated show Batman: The Animated Series. If, as Gunn says, Flanagan's script remains almost intact, this might be one of our most anticipated superhero movies for next year.

Clayface is set to be released on September 11, 2026, as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. For more, see our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, or keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows.