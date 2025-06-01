Clayface writer reveals he was inspired by one of DC's most iconic animated series: "That two-parter knocked me out"

Horror writer and director Mike Flanagan just revealed some exciting details about his vision for DC Studios' upcoming Clayface movie. Although his script is being rewritten and the project is out of his hands, Flanagan got fans excited by revealing his main influence while writing – the two-part episode Feat of Clay from the beloved animated show Batman: The Animated Series.

"Of course it was. I mean that is the perfect [story]," Flanagan told ComicBook when asked about his inspirations. "Feat of Clay, Ron Perlman, to me, that's it. That two-parter knocked me out. The short answer is that is absolutely what inspired my script. That is the world I wanted to live in. Batman: The Animated Series when I was growing up was my Batman. As much as [Michael] Keaton was my Batman, The Animated Series really was my Batman."

Feat of Clay is a two-part story included in season 1 of Batman: The Animated Series (episodes 4 and 5) in 1992, and follows the origins of Clayface. First featured in the DC comics in June 1940, the story follows actor Matt Hagen as he turns to a life of crime after suffering a tragic accident and taking on the personality of one of his horror roles through an experiment. He is made from a strange, clay-like substance.

Best known for his work in hit series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Flanagan's version of Clayface was said to be leaning more into the character's horror aspects, but it's hard to say at this point how much of that will remain. "I don't know what they're doing with Clayface," he clarified.

"I'm not directing it, and that filmmaker will need to make it their own," Flanagan continued, "I know that they're doing work on the script. I'm off doing other things now, I really hope it remains true to the spirit of what I wanted it to be. But it's not my movie, so I'll be in the audience with you, anxious to see how it comes out."

Last month, DC Studios announced that Drive screenwriter Hossein Amini would be rewriting Flanagan's script, which came as a shock since fans were excited to have horror legend Flanagan writing the script after he pitched the idea via Twitter way back in 2023. The film is still scheduled to begin production in October in the UK.

Clayface is set to be released on September 11, 2026, as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. For more, see our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, or keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows.