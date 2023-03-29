Mike Flanagan has pitched a Clayface movie to DC

Mike Flanagan has pitched a Clayface feature film to DC.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Flanagan and his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy pitched the idea for a feature film starring the blobby Batman villain during a meeting with DC Bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. There are no plans for Clayface to be a villain in The Batman 2 starring Robert Pattinson.

"Re: CLAYFACE - the news today is entirely speculative. When or if something like that ever becomes real, I promise I'll tell you guys," Flanagan tweeted (opens in new tab).

There have been seven or so iterations of Clayface throughout DC's comic book history, with the Basil Karlo and series original Ethan Bennett iterations appearing in The Batman, an early aughts animated series on the now-defunct channel Kids WB. Basil Karlo also appeared in Fox's live-action Gotham and with an original iteration appearing on the third and final season of Pennyworth.

According to Deadline, Flanagan revealed in a recent installment of the Script Apart podcast that he expressed interest in more of a horror take on the character during a meeting with veteran DC producer Jon Berg, and even pitched his own takes on Scarecrow, Justice League Dark, and Constantine.

Flanagan is somewhat of a modern-day horror master, with The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club under his belt. He also directed The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep and is currently adapting The Dark Tower for Prime Video.

Batman 2 is slated to premiere on October 3, 2025. For more, check out our list f all the upcoming superhero movies flying your way in 2023 and beyond.