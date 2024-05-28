Lady Gaga teases her take on Harley Quinn in Joker 2 is "very authentic," and unlike anything she's ever done before

Joker 2 star Lady Gaga has teased her take on Harley Quinn – and it sounds like something all new for the Clown Princess of Crime.

Gaga will star in the movie, which is officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who is reprising his role as the Joker from the 2019 original.

"You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters," Gaga revealed to Access Hollywood (H/T Deadline). "I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

So far, Joker 2 has one full length trailer, which showcases Gaga's Harley. It looks like she's a patient of Arkham this time, rather than a psychiatrist, and it seems she'll be the bad influence on Joker in a reversal of their usual dynamic in the comics.

Not much can be gleaned about the plot of the movie from the trailer beyond a glimpse at Joker and Harley's crime spree, a musical number, and a wedding that features a returning character from the first Joker movie. There are plenty of Easter eggs to spot in the trailer, too, including the return of those infamous stairs.

The film is arriving under the Elseworlds category, which means it's not part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, much like Matt Reeves's Bat-verse exists as its own separate thing.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters this October 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.